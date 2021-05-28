ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports on the booming puffin population on the Island of Skomer

It is only three of four years ago that we were reporting the decline in the UK's puffin population.

Climate change and warmer sea waters were thought to be among the causes.

But the latest puffin count on the Island of Skomer, off the coast of south west wales, shows that numbers there are booming.

They are a third up on two years ago and at their highest level since the Second World War.