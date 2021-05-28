By ITV News Consumer Producer Hannah Kings

The Republic of Ireland is set to become the latest country to outline its timeframe for easing restrictions on international travel.

It’s an announcement that’s been long awaited by many - both those living there and in the UK.

Whether eager to visit relatives and friends - or just to make the most of what Ireland has to offer holidaymakers - lots are hoping that restriction-free travel between Ireland and the UK will soon be allowed. Ireland’s plan for international travel will be outlined on Friday evening. Details will be posted on the gov.ie website - at the same time an announcement is made by Taoiseach Micháel Martin.

The Taoiseach’s update will be broadcast in Ireland during RTE’s Six One News on Friday.

The announcement is expected to give a timeframe for when restrictions on travel between Ireland and a number of other countries will be lifted.

Dates have not yet been confirmed, with Irish ministers saying the Cabinet is to discuss plans further this afternoon.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

Although there is currently no need for passengers arriving in the UK from Ireland to quarantine, those travelling in the other direction are required to isolate for 14 days after arrival.

All passengers arriving in the Republic of Ireland - including those from England, Scotland and Wales - are also required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test and provide proof of a negative result.

Passengers crossing the border from Northern Ireland are exempt from the requirements for pre-departure testing and quarantine - providing they have not been anywhere overseas within the past 14 days.

The update on Ireland’s travel restrictions can be found here after 6pm Friday evening.