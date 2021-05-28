An 18-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, London, has been charged with conspiracy to murder by detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson in the early hours of Sunday, police have confirmed.

Ms Johnson was shot in Consort Road, Southwark, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Johnson, both a BLM activist and senior member of the political party, Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), was injured in the early hours of Sunday last week in South London.

Sasha Johnson was involved in the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd last summer. Credit: ITV News

Ms Johnson is an Oxford Brookes university graduate. She was involved in the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd last summer, such as the Rhodes Must Fall demonstration in Oxford.

Deriggs was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident, along with four other males who on Friday were released on bail until a date in early June.

The teenager will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.