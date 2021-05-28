Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Duke and Duchess' trip to Scotland.

The royal couple headed back to the town where they first met, enjoyed a special drive-in cinema screening for NHS staff and even gave land yachting a go. We hear from five-year-old Mila Sneddon - who was one of the finalists for the Duchess' 'Hold Still' project - about what it was like to meet a 'real life princess'.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Queen's visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth and the latest Covid-19 detection dog news.

