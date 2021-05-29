Another 3,398 people test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

A further 3,398 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

The figures also state a further seven people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, according to the Department for Health.

Saturday's figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,775.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,480,945 coronavirus infections in the UK.

England

In England, there have been 2,743 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 3,910,803.

Meanwhile, authorities reported seven more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Wales

There have been no further cases or deaths reported in Wales on Saturday.

Northern Ireland

A further 68 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The Department of Health also reported one person has died from Covid.