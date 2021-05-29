In what is dubbed as a "comedy of errors", viewers of an Argentinian TV channel were left confused after it announced the playwright William Shakespeare had died five months after receiving a Covid vaccine.

TV News presenter Noelia Novillo reported on Canal 26 "one of the most important writers in the English language - for me the master," had died.

Novillo told her audience on Thursday: "We've got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man.

"We're talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We'll let you know how and why it happened."

However, the English playwright, Shakespeare "The Bard" died in 1616.

The presenter had in fact got mixed up with another (modern day) Shakespeare - on Thursday, it was William 'Bill' Shakespeare, the first man in the world to get the approved Pfizer coronavirus jab, who died of an unrelated illness.

The 81-year-old was given the Pfizer jab shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan who was the first person in the world to be given a government approved vaccine on 9 December last year.

William Shakespeare was the second person to receive the Covid vaccine. Credit: PA

People on social media did what they do best and there were mentions a-plenty of the famous plays, with one writing: "The Montagues and the Capulets went to the wake."

Another added: "Let us not weep for William Shakespeare. He lived his life and enjoyed people’s affection for centuries."

A third wrote: "The UK took more than four centuries to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China."