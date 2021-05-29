The Champions League final sets template for how sporting fixtures might return with fans in the next year, ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot reports

Chelsea FC have won the Champions League after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

It is the second time the London club have won the European title, with their first victory being in 2012.

Following Kai Havertz's goal just minutes before half time, Chelsea held on with its solid defence.

During the last seven minutes added time, City's Riyad Mahrez nearly equalised with a snap shot at the very, very last. But the ball sailed just wide, and Chelsea were champions of Europe again.

Havertz was almost lost for words after the game.

“I don’t know what to say,” he told BT Sport. “It’s an incredible feeling. We deserve this.”

Chelsea fans celebrating Champions League victory Credit: PA

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who took charge in January, said: “What a fight. We made it 1-0. I don’t know what to feel.

“They were determined to win this. We wanted to be the stone in their shoe and the stone in the clockwork of Man City. We encouraged everybody to step up.

“We would have wanted to be a bit more creative and have more ball possession but we created some dangers and had a couple of attempts.”

Chelsea team mate Cesar Azpilicueta paid tribute to Havertz.

The defender said: “He deserves that. It’s been a tough season but this guy is going to be a superstar – well, he is already. He ran like crazy. He was fantastic.”

Azpilicueta added: “I came here in 2012 after the Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that and tonight is just amazing. It’s a special day.”

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (centre) and team-mates celebrate with the trophy Credit: PA

Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell described victory as a dream come true.

He said: “We fought so hard today. We knew it was going to be tough and in the second half we fought for our lives.

“We’d pictured this moment, this feeling, and it’s just amazing. It’s what I came to Chelsea for. It’s a dream come true.

“We got tired as the game went on but when the Champions League is up for grabs, that doesn’t really matter.”

Manchester City's Phil Foden stands dejected following defeat in the UEFA Champions League final Credit: PA

Chelsea suffered a blow before the break when Thiago Silva landed awkwardly and appeared to suffer a groin injury. He tried to continue but was forced off in the 39th minute and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Three minutes before the break, Mason Mount opened up the City defence with a pass that invited Havertz to run in on goal.

City refused to give up though and continued to move the ball in neat patterns.

But the club suffered a major setback just before the hour when Kevin De Bruyne took a blow to the head in a collision with Antonio Rudiger and was forced off injured.

The Belgian left the field in tears as Jesus came on in his place.

Chelsea players celebrate the win as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero appears dejected Credit: PA

Riyad Mahrez nearly helped City equalise during the last few moments, but the ball sailed wide.

When Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen £70million for Havertz last summer, some eyebrows were raised, but Chelsea were convinced of the 21-year-old’s talent.

Now, the forward has ended a testing campaign that included a battle with Covid-19 and a goal that has secured a Champions League title.

City manager Pep Guardiola has spent five years honing City for European dominance, but that frustrating wait goes on.