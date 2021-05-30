A "kind and caring" flower seller who was stabbed to death in Islington, London, was a "father who leaves behind a devastated family", his family said in a tribute.

Tony Eastlake, 55, was stabbed on the afternoon of Saturday, May 29, in Essex Road.

Police were called at 5.27pm and officers and London Ambulance Service crew members attended the scene. Mr Eastlake was given first aid but he died at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched by Met Police and Mr Eastlake has now been named and pictured in hopes that anyone with information can come forward.

Witnesses reported seeing Mr Eastlake involved in a disagreement with another man before the attack.

His family paid tribute to the 55-year-old father: "Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man.

"A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family, Lisa, Pauline, and his only daughter and best friend Paige, who he adored.

"Tony worked on the flower stall on Essex Road since he was 14 years old and was there through rain or shine, a smiling and friendly face to so many of us. There have already been hundreds of messages of support for him from all those who knew and loved him over the years.

"We ask you now please for your support in helping us to find the person or people who did this to our family - who took away a life so violently and unnecessarily. If you have any information at all we beg you to please come forward so we can get justice for Tony and his family."

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said: "Tony was a well-known, loved and respected member of the community. He had worked on and owned the flower stall on Essex Road for the last 39 years and was someone of considerable standing within the local area."

She said police are keen to hear from people who were in Halliford Road or Ecclesbourne Road between 5.20pm and 5.25pm. They also want to hear from neighbours in the area, including residential blocks and houses between Ecclesbourne Road, Halliford Road and Essex Road who may have CCTV.

She urged drivers with dashcams who may have been in the area at the time to check their footage.

She added: "Lastly, I would like to hear from those within the community who may have information about why this murder has taken place. We are looking at several possible motives and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind the attack. Information given to police will be treated in the strictest confidence."

Many people living locally to Mr Eastlake’s stall paid tribute to him on the Islington Community Facebook group.

Francis OBrien said: “Such such sad news, my thoughts are with Tony’s family and loved ones.

“Tony had a kind heart, served our community for a number of years and always put a smile on the faces of people across Islington.

“He was not just a local businessman, but a friend to many.”

Andres Paniagua Toro said: “What a very sad day, the community has lost a great human being who helped many people daily with his beautiful smile and willingness to listen to their woes.”

He added: “Tony would always make me smile every morning on my way to work.”

Elsa Smurthwate posted: “How very very tragic. RIP fella, a true islingtonian and a man who also had time to smile and say hello. Him and his stall have literally been one of the few things that stood the test of time x”

She added: “I hope the council would consider his stall to be left as a shrine in his memory.”

Garry Clowes said: “God rest Tony, always enjoyed pulling up for a chat and a cuppa. London’s slowly being crushed.”

A vigil has been planned close to Mr Eastlake’s Essex Road stall at 6pm on Monday by members of the community.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.