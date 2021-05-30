The sunny bank holiday is set to bring the warmest weather of the year so far, with the mercury due to hit 25C on Bank Holiday Monday.

Britons flocked to parks, beaches and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine over the long weekend after weeks stuck indoors due to a combination of heavy downpours and Covid-19 restrictions.

Forecasters at the Met Office warned people to slap on plenty of sun cream as UV light levels will be high or very high.

Evening cloud is forecast to spread from these coastal areas to eastern counties and parts of the Midlands in the evening, but a dry night with clear periods was predicted elsewhere throughout the UK.

The first day of the bank holiday was perfect beer garden weather Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A dry Monday with warm sunshine was predicted for most areas, with early cloud over sections of England and Scotland again forecast to shift back to North Sea coastal regions as the day progresses.

The weekend started well as London and the South East recorded highs of 21C on Saturday, sending people flocking to beaches and parks.

In Cambridge, a floating bar did a roaring trade with the punters out on the River Cam and all those lining the banks.

People kayak along the River Cam in Cambridge on Sunday 30 May. Credit: PA

The fine weather stretched the length of the country, with the mercury creeping over 20C in most areas.

Sunday across the north of England and the Midlands is expected to bring a few clouds but also expected highs of 22C.

Wales will also bask in the ongoing sunshine on Sunday, with a top temperature of 21C.

A man relaxes in the sunshine in St James’s Park in London Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

It is a similar picture in Norther Ireland, while in Scotland things will be a little cooler with a maximum of around 15C in Edinburgh.

But before catching some rays, the Met Office has warned the public to make sure they don plenty of sun cream as UV levels will be high or very high

The Met Office said: "Keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself."