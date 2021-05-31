A further 3,383 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past 24-hour period, according to the latest figures from the Department for Health.

It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,487,339.

Monday's figures also show one further death of a patient within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - though some of the UK nations have not updated their figures due to the bank holiday.

The UK's total death toll stands at 127,782.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Health authorities in England reported no new deaths on Monday and 2,854 new confirmed cases.

Scotland

One death was reported in Monday's update in Scotland, and 490 new cases.

Wales

Public Health Wales did not update the country's Covid dashboard due to the May bank holiday.

Northern Ireland

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland. Another 39 positive cases of the virus were recorded.