Covid variants are to be renamed using letters of the Greek alphabet in an attempt to move away from the "stigmatising and discriminatory" use of place names.

Experts working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) developed the labels for variants which are often colloquially named after the places where they are first detected.

The Kent variant, for example, has the scientific name B.1.1.7 but will soon become known as Alpha.

The WHO admitted the scientific names can be "difficult to say and recall" and so have given rise "to calling variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatising and discriminatory."

While the scientific names for the variants will remain, the WHO has called on governments and the media to adopt the new Greek alphabet names.

The B.1.617.2 variant, often known as the Indian variant, has been labelled Delta.

The B.1.351, often referred to as the South African variant, has been named Beta.

The P.1 Brazilian variant has been labelled Gamma.

The WHO said these labels were chosen after wide consultation and a review of many naming systems.