Moves to relocate hundreds of Afghans who worked for the British military and government to the UK will reportedly be accelerated as foreign forces leave the country.

The scheme – the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy – was launched earlier this year, allowing the Afghans, who mostly worked as interpreters, to settle in Britain.

More than 1,400 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the UK, and hundreds more received funding for education and training.

However, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has approved an acceleration of the relocation scheme amid fears for the safety of those who helped the UK as international troops prepare to leave Afghanistan.

Including the workers’ family members, some 3,000 more Afghans are expected to settle in the UK under the plan.

Mr Wallace told the BBC it was “only right” to accelerate the programme, or else those being relocated might “be at risk of reprisals” from the Taliban.

Ben Wallace said it was right to speed up the programme. Credit: PA

The issue has been in the spotlight since British forces ended combat operations in Helmand in 2014.

Earlier schemes had involved strict criteria on who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles.

But new government policy says any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain, regardless of their employment status, rank or role or length of time served, the BBC reported.

Ed Aitken, founder of the Sulha Alliance campaign group, said he was “pleased” about the new scheme but warned there remained “glaring gaps” in the policy. The former Army officer suggested at least a third could face trouble accessing the scheme.

A US Marine questions an Afghan man with the help of an interpreter, who is not picture. Credit: AP

“We are pleased with where we are but there are concerns there are some glaring gaps where there are going to be parts of this community who are left vulnerable and won’t be included under this policy,” Mr Aitken told BBC Radio 4’s Today. Those dismissed from their post, which amounted to 1,010 of those employed – “around 35%”, according to Mr Aitken – will not be eligible for relocation except for on a case-by-case basis. Describing the scale of those who had their employment terminated as “a problem with HR management”, Mr Aitken added: “If you compare the bar for asylum seekers to be rejected from asylum in the UK, the bar is incredibly high. “Now if you compare that bar for rejecting Afghan interpreters, it is clearly trying to be set quite low, the idea that minor offences (can prevent access to the scheme).”