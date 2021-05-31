UK weather: After a washout May, is summer set to arrive this June?

Can we finally put away the winter wardrobe and embrace the start of 2021's Great British Summer - well meteorologically speaking, summer starts on the 1st of June...

After what has been a cold, wet and dull May, the late May bank holiday has finally delivered the goods with warm sunshine and light winds for most of the UK. Yes, it's been chillier at the coast, but after a very cold spring, it's something we've all been looking forward to.

This chart shows how much rain fell in May compared to 1981-2010 averages. Dark blue patches mean 200% more rain fell compared to average. Credit: Met Office

But now June is upon us, does that mean the cold weather is over and we can finally swap to a summer wardrobe?

After a warm bank holiday, temperatures for the first week of June are looking like they'll stay warm, although tending to fall back closer to where they should be for the time of year. There's the risk we could see some thundery showers as the heat breaks down but still nonetheless these will be hit and miss, so not all will see them.

Towards the middle of the month, fine and dry conditions look more likely to persist, with the threat of some showers or something wetter for the north and west, with the southeast fairing best for the drier and brighter conditions.

These are the average maximum temperatures expected in June. Credit: ITV Weather

As we approach the end of the month, this is where the computer models are starting to diverge with the story. It looks like drier and more settled weather is likely to persist across the UK. Temperatures should remain around average for June - so no real signs of any cold blasts like we saw during the spring, but something more typical for this time of year.

Parts of the south and east could see some warmer days as the tropical air spills in from the continent. Meanwhile, the north and the west could see more unsettled spells of some rain or showers at times.

So in summary, not a washout, not a scorching hot month but put away that winter duvet, keep that rain mac to hand, but also your sunnies and suncream, the British Summer is here!