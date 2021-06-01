Julie Etchingham is back with another series of Ask A Woman - the podcast that talks to bright, powerful, fascinating and funny women.

After a small pause caused by a big pandemic, the ITV News presenter is out to find out what each guest has learned in lockdown and ask them what comes next.

The first guest in the new eight-part series is comic performer, TV presenter and now novelist Mel Giedroyc. Listen here:

In the consistently amusing conversation, the pair discuss:

1:30 - why Mel's spent so much time in a cupboard in lockdown4:00 - the hilarious family crisis that erupted as she prepared to go live for Eurovision6:13 - how the pandemic brought some unexpected joy with her teenage children9:30 - why a near-bankruptcy experience eventually inspired her lockdown novel16.20 - reuniting with Sue Perkins after lockdown to act (and laugh at old photographs)19.00 - woke comedy and cancel culture, plus whether Mel and Sue's early routines would be cancelled now24.10 - the three women, including a truly remarkable and radical ancestor, who she’d invite to her dream dinner party

Mel Giedroyc

