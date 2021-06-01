The UK has reported no new Covid-19 deaths for the first time in nearly a year, according to the latest figures from the government.

It means the country's death toll stands at 127,782.

ITV News' Science Editor Tom Clarke reports its the first time zero deaths have been reported since March 2020.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the news saying "the vaccines are clearly working" but warned "we haven't beaten this virus yet".

Mr Hancock said: “The whole country will be so glad there were no Covid related deaths recorded yesterday.

"The vaccines are clearly working - protecting you, those around you and your loved ones.

"But despite this undoubtedly good news we know we haven’t beaten this virus yet, and with cases continuing to rise please remember hands, face, space and let in fresh air when indoors, and of course, make sure when you can you get both jabs.”

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Tuesday's data update showed a further 3,165 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported - bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,490,438.

Wales

A further 94 confirmed cases were reported by Public Health Wales on Tuesday, no new deaths were recorded. The death toll stands at 5,569.

Scotland

Health authorities reported 478 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and no new deaths. The death toll remains at 7,669.

Northern Ireland

No further Covid deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24-hour reporting period. It means the official death toll remains at 2,153.

A further 54 new positive cases were reported.