The internet can’t seem to be getting enough of Friends throwbacks, and some of the cast members are not letting their fans down.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the hit 90s sitcom, made fans everywhere squeal with excitement after she teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to recreate that famous dance from the episode “The One with the Routine”.

In the episode, Monica and her on-screen brother Ross Geller, played by actor David Schwimmer, hilariously performed an old dance routine from their childhood on the set of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party welcoming the year 2000.

Singer Ed Sheeran took Ross’ place as Courteney Cox resurrected the dance moves she once performed while playing Monica more than two decades ago. The clip of the pair dancing together was set to the audio of the original episode, as they collapsed in a fit of giggles at the end.

The video, which Cox posted on her Instagram page on May 30, with the caption “just some routine dancing with a friend…” has already racked up more than 13 million views.

Fans and celebrities applauded the performance, bombarding the comments section with praise.

Fellow Friends star, Lisa Kudrow, who played the eccentric Phoebe Buffay, wote: “WOW!”, while Schitt’s Creek actor Sarah Levy wrote: "I've never been more jealous of anything in my life".

The original 'Friends' cast got back together for a much-anticipated reunion special Credit: AP

Sheeran also shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend”, adding the hashtag: “#obviouslybetterthanross”.

One fan commented on Cox’s post: “This made me laugh so hard even tho [sic] i’m still an emotional roller coaster because of the reunion”.

Last week, the six original cast members of Friends – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – got back together for the much-anticipated reunion special which aired on HBO Max.

The star-studded special, which UK viewers caught on Sky One, included celebrity guest appearances, new trivia, cameos from supporting characters, lots of nostalgia, and some surprising revelations.

