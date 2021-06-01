Retired tennis pro Boris Becker says he believes Naomi Osaka’s mental health could put her career "in danger" and the tennis world "should take [that] very seriously".

Osaka announced she was dropping out of the French Open on Monday evening following a row over her decision ahead of the tournament not to speak to the media or take part in post-match press conferences.

Organisers fined the world number two $15000 and threatened her with expulsion from future tournaments, before the tennis star withdrew herself.

The 23-year-old opened up on the long bouts of depression she has suffered since being thrust into the global spotlight, and said she would be taking a break from the sport.

Watch ITV News Correspondent Chris Skudder report on the fallout of Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open

Former world number one Becker said: "I almost feel like her career is in danger because of mental health issues and that we should take very seriously."

Speaking on Eurosport, Becker - who struggled with his own early success and fame - said: "Without the media there isn’t any prize money, there isn’t any contracts. And you don’t get half the cake.

"I hated the media, personally. I didn’t like to speak to journalists, but I had to do it."

He said he worried Osaka pulling out of the French Open would mean "she can't cope" with media obligations at the other major tournaments too.

High-profile figures across the world of support have since voiced their support for Osaka.

Former tennis great Martina Navratilova said on Tennis Channel: "Clearly this is about more than doing a press conference after the match or not doing a press conference after the match.

"Once she said the word depression, which is only up to her to tell the world about, then everything changes. Now it’s about her taking care of herself and hopefully find a solution.

"It’s such a difficult situation. We’ve never had this happen before. Maybe some people over-reacted with what the fines were and all this stuff but the rules are there for a reason because people would find an excuse. Hers is not an excuse, this is a real reason."

Regarding what she hopes will happen now, Navratilova added: "Only support her and appreciate the strength it took to say that."

Serena Williams said: "The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like. I’ve been in those positions."

Former Wales and GB sprinter Colin Jackson told ITV News he had "total empathy" for Osaka.

'You know there's got to be something wrong'

"We've got to look at the holistic health of sports stars," he said.

"If Naomi didn't feel very comfortable in a certain circumstance, because she was suffering with mental issues, then I totally have empathy with that," Jackson added.

"The really important thing for us is never to question her reasons why, but understand that she's saying this because she needs to have that break.

"There are rules and regulations and so if somebody wants to work hard against them, you know there's got to be something wrong".

Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the USA aged three, won her fourth grand slam title at the Australian Open in February. It's not clear how long she'll be stepping away from the sport for, or whether she'll compete in Wimbledon next month.