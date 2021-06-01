ITV News Correspondent Victoria Whittam has been speaking to people living in the area

A mother and son found stabbed to death in Louth have been named as Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson.

Earlier on Tuesday Daniel Boulton was arrested in connection with their murders following an overnight police hunt.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son were found stabbed to death on Monday night.

Lincolnshire Police said the 29-year-old was also arrested in connection with the injuring of a police officer.

Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, told ITV News the officer hurt in the incident suffered minor injuries.

“Thankfully, one of our off-duty officers who, frankly, has done an amazing job and was incredibly brave, confronted our suspect,” he said.

“Sadly he was stabbed during the incident but he’s OK, essentially it is a minor injury.

“But after a lot of work involving helicopters, drones, dogs and firearms officers, we located our suspect earlier today and obviously have now arrested that suspect as well.”

Armed officers and several police vehicles were involved in the arrest at a farm in Hallington, near Louth.

Two officers in high-vis escorted a man into a police van around the back of a farm building. He was wearing no shoes or socks, ripped tracksuit bottoms, an Adidas T-shirt and a Nike jacket.

Officers have begun conducting door-to-door inquiries around the area and are searching fields behind the farm buildings.

Members of the public had been warned not to approach Boulton.

On Tuesday afternoon a man - thought to be Boulton - was seen being put into a police vehicle by officers.

A neighbour near the scene said the man had attempted to get into another neighbour’s car.

"He was hammering on the window of the car saying ‘let me in, let me in’," the witness said.

"(The other neighbour) managed to drive off before calling police.

"Police found him in one of the farm buildings but they are still looking for something."

Police said in a statement: "This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.

"A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them."

DCS Andy Cox, continued: "We have also seen communities in Louth, and indeed further afield, who will undoubtedly have been anxious about the possible danger in the town since last night.

"To all of you I want to say thank you. You have been listening to our safety advice and sharing our appeals, all of which has helped us to do our job to the best of our ability."

Shane Marshall, 18, and his partner Niamh Ismay, 17, who live two doors down from where the incident happened, told the PA news agency they heard a baby screaming at around 8pm on Monday.

Mr Marshall said: “To be honest, we’re as shocked as everybody else really – especially when it’s two doors down from our house. It’s really not a good thing to happen, especially when it’s kids.

“We saw armed police and canine units arrive. We didn’t see any action, we just heard a baby screaming.

“Police said they couldn’t tell us much but they said ‘as you can see, it’s very, very serious’.”

Miss Ismay added: “Because kids are involved it’s not nice at all.

“The police knocked on our door and told us to stay inside while we were cooking dinner.”