Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck post-mortem examination finds

Sarah Everard's cause of death was a compression of the neck, a post-mortem examination has concluded.

The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared on March 3 while walking home in Clapham, south London.

A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

"Sarah’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with her murder and kidnap.

The 48-year-old from Deal, Kent has been set a provisional trial date for October 25.