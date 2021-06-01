Watch the moment the drone crashes into the fiery pit

A man has shared footage of his drone crashing into the middle of an exploding lava fountain from an Icelandic volcano.

YouTuber Joey Helms shared the footage above the Fagradalsfjall volcano in the Geldingadalir valley.

The drone operator said the model is "notorious for crashing" so he risked flying it "as close to the lava river as possible."

Sure enough, it did crash - but not before capturing some stunning footage.