Sir Keir Starmer fights back tears as he recalls the moment his father told him his mother was "not going to make it" during an in-depth interview for ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer choked back tears as he recalled the moment his father told him his mother was "not going to make it" during an emotional interview for ITV's Piers Morgan Life Stories.

Sir Keir's mother, Josephine, suffered with Still's Disease, a debilitating autoimmune condition which eventually robbed her of speech and movement.

Sir Keir spoke about the moment his father rang him from the hospital to tell him his mum gravely ill.

"My dad was totally devoted to her and I remember being at home and he phoned and he said, 'your mum’s not going to make it, can you tell the others', and that hit me," he said.

Sir Keir taking to Piers Morgan. Credit: ITV

Piers Morgan asked whether it was "cruel" of his father to leave him to break the news.

An emotional Sir Keir replied: "No, he wasn't gonna leave her side, there was no way he was coming out of that hospital, even to see his own kids, he would stay there with her.

"He also did, at her side, in the high dependency unit, and if he couldn't be there, he'd sleep on the chairs outside. There was no way he was coming home.

"He wouldn't leave her. It was the same every time."

Asked if he was able to say everything he wanted to say before his mother died, Sir Keir said "no", adding he would liked to have said to her: "I love you."

The Labour leader, 58, revealed the pain of watching his mother Jo’s health deteriorate as he closed in on being elected to Parliament.

Jo, a life-long Labour supporter, suffered from Still’s disease – died in 2015 – just weeks before Sir Keir was elected MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Sir Keir Starmer airs tonight at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.