A lockdown in Melbourne, Australia has been extended for a second week due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

A total of 60 new infections have been reported, with officials warning the B.1.617.1 variant they are dealing with is "quicker and more infectious than we've seen".

The variant, now called Kappa under the WHO's new system, was first identified in India and is "more serious" the state's acting Premier James Merlino said.

" At least one in ten current cases have caught this virus from a stranger," the politician said.

"People brushing against each other in a small ship. Getting a take-away coffee from the same cafe. Being in the same place, at the same time for mere moments.

"Just walking past someone you've never met can mean the virus is jumping to a whole new network."

A drive through testing site operates for traffic in Melbourne. Credit: AP

While the rest of the state of Victoria will see restrictions eased, those living in Melbourne will only be allowed to leave home for five reasons - shopping for essentials, authorised work and study, care giving, exercise, and to get vaccinated.

Australia has largely escaped the higher numbers of cases and Covid deaths seen in other parts of the world.

So far the country has reported more than 30,100 cases and 910 deaths.

The UK reported zero Covid deaths on June 1 for the first time since March 2020 - but is regularly seeing 3,000 cases a day of the virus.