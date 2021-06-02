Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 will include a concert at Buckingham Palace, a special pageant, street parties, a service a St Paul’s Cathedral, the lighting of beacons and horse racing, it has been revealed.

The four-day Bank Holiday weekend, from June 2-5, will mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch and "provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone".

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on February 6, 2022.

Buckingham Palace said: "Throughout the year, Her Majesty and Members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June - one year from today.

"The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant in June. Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Plans to mark the occasion include:

Thursday, June 2: The Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour and Platinum Jubilee Beacons:

More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Members of the Royal Family will join the parade on horseback and in carriages. It will begin at Buckingham Palace and travel down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will later watch a traditional RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, as is traditional for celebrating Royal Jubilees. Beacons will also be lit in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries for the first time.

Friday, June 3: Service of Thanksgiving

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral

Saturday, June 4: The Derby at Epsom Downs and Platinum Party at the Palace:

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

A special concert will be held at Buckingham Palace that promises to “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars”.

Members of the public will be able to apply to attend via a ballot.

Sunday, June 5 - The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant:

Communities are encouraged to share “friendship, food and fun with neighbours” by holding a street party, picnic or BBQ as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The Big Lunch provides tips and ideas for hosting an event.

A pageant featuring more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets, combining street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume.