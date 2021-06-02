The proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales is at its lowest level since September last year, more than eight months ago.

Of the 9,860 deaths registered in the week ending May 21, 107 (1.1%) mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate.

The last time the proportion was so low was in the week ending September 11, when the virus accounted for 1% of deaths.

Coronavirus - What you need to know

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a 29% fall in the proportion of Covid deaths from the previous week.

It comes as the UK reported zero Covid deaths for the first time since March 5, 2020.

Tuesday's data update from the government, based on people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, means the total death toll using this measure remains at 127,782.

However, figures from the ONS which include all deaths where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate, show fatalities to be at 153,229. According to this measure, the highest number of deaths to occur on a single day was 1,477 on January 19.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily death toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8, 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the country might have to ‘wait’ for Covid measures to be eased Credit: Glyn Kirk/PA

Debate is continuing over whether the final stages of unlocking restrictions in England can go ahead on June 21 with worries over the spread of the Delta variant - first identified in India.

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan will need to be delayed.

A No 10 spokesperson said: "The prime minister has said on a number of occasions that we haven’t seen anything in the data but we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence as we move through June towards June 21."

Tuesday's deaths data will factor into that decision, though the figure could have been a result of delays in reporting due to the Bank Holiday.

The NHS Confederation said the ONS figures were reassuring but “the race is not yet won”.

Director of policy Dr Layla McCay said: "Given predictions of a summer wave of infections, the government must now use all available data to consider carefully whether 21 June is the right date for lifting all restrictions.

"It is of real concern that cases are climbing quickly, and our members are increasingly worried that this will lead to more hospital admissions."

Credit: PA

Ministers have upped the rate of the vaccine rollout, with surge vaccinations in areas where the Delta variant is rising.

The vaccination programme in England will be extended to all adults within weeks, while all those aged 18 and over in Wales and Northern Ireland are able to book their jabs.

In Scotland over-18s are being invited to pre-register for a jab with appointments starting in mid-June.

The UK as a whole is expected to hit another milestone of three-quarters of the adult population receiving their first Covid-19 jab.

How the figures compare to earlier in the pandemic

At the peak of the second wave, in the week ending January 29, Covid-19 accounted for 45.7% of registered deaths.

The data also shows there were 20 Covid-related deaths in care homes in the week ending 21 May - a significant drop from the near-2000 deaths reported in a single week during the height of the pandemic.