Video report by ITV News Reporter Helen Keenan

What would you do if you saw a bear and her cubs patrolling the borders of your back garden? Play dead? Call for help? Stay indoors and hope for the best?

For one teenager in the US, the answer was: none of the above.

The mamma bear was walking along the wall of Hailey Morinico's house in California when her four dogs came out running.

Hailey intervened to protect them - she's fine, as are the dogs.

But you won't be surprised to hear the dramatic footage of what happened has gone viral. Watch above to see for yourself.