Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

He's the aspiring young pilot scaling new heights in his mother's memory.

Seven-year-old Jacob Newson's mum died at Christmas.

To raise money for the hospice that cared for her, he's climbed Yorkshire's three highest mountains.

And Jacob told ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot he hopes his mum was smiling down on him as he reached the final summit today.