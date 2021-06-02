Kate Winslet has revealed she told a director not "to dare" editing a sex scene because of "a bulgy bit of belly" in her new drama Mare of Easttown.

The actor told The New York Times she refused the edit and sent back promotional posters for the show after they were airbrushed.

When director Craig Zobel told her he would cut "a bulgy bit of belly" in her sex scene, Winslet told him: "'Don’t you dare!'"

On sending back the promo shots for the show, the 45-year-old recalled telling the production: "'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.’"

The hit HBO series stars Winslet as a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Its final episode premiered in the UK on Monday.

Speaking to the paper about the series, Winslet said she wanted to do her character justice as "a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from."

She added: "I think we’re starved of that a bit."

"I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters," Winslet added.