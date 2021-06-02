Police have named the 14-year-old boy chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham and said racist language was directed at him and his friends before the incident.

West Midlands Police formally identified Dea-John Reid as the teenager chased in College Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday at around 7.30pm before being stabbed and collapsing.

Six people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, and four men in their 30s and two boys aged 13 and 14 remain in police custody.

The force said it was investigating racist language directed at Dea-John and his friends before the incident, and has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over previous incidents involving the victim.

In a tribute Dea-John's family described him as an “incredibly talented young boy”.

They added: “This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew, we have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend.

"The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all. How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Inspector Stu Mobberley, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “As the investigation has progressed we now believe there was an incident involving Dea-John and his friends shortly before the murder. That quickly escalated, resulting in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“During this precursor incident racist language was directed at Dea-John and his friends; that’s now being investigated.

“We’re still appealing for witnesses, anyone who saw or heard anything that could help our investigation, to get in touch so we can build up a clear picture of what happened.”