The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far - for the third day in a row.

Temperatures in Northolt, west London soared to 26.6C by 11.30am on Wednesday.

It beats the previous high for this year set on Tuesday, in Cardiff at 26.1C.

Thunderstorms could bring an end to the hot weather on Wednesday, however, with storms forecast across parts of south-west England and south-west Wales.

A person paddleboards with their dog in the sea near to Durdle Door in Dorset Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for these areas.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “The thunderstorms could bring lots of lightning, some hail, as well as some heavy rain, and with the half term there is an increased number of tourists in this area.

“The thunderstorms do then push north-eastwards into the Midlands and across more of Wales, but they also ease and break up, so these places will see some showers but they won’t be as intense.”

Looking ahead to Thursday, nationwide temperatures are expected to lower a little but with fine and dry weather for most, although a few thundery showers remain possible.

The warm weather has been a welcome break for people following a washout May, which brought heavy downpours and prolonged spells of rain for much of the UK.