Half of adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid vaccine, latest figures show.

The milestone comes a day after the government announced three-quarters of adults had received their first dose.

A total of 26,422,303 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 50.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

In England, 22,442,383 second doses have been given – the equivalent of 50.7% of the adult population.

More than 50% of the UK adult population have had two doses of a Covid vaccine. Credit: PA Graphics

England is slightly ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland on 48.2% (2,137,618 second doses), Northern Ireland on 47.1% (684,398 second doses) and Wales on 45.9% (1,157,904 second doses).

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "Another important milestone today. 50% of all adults in the UK have had the protection of two doses.

"Thank you to a brilliant team. We keep going."

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show an estimated 75.5% of UK adults have now received a first dose of vaccine.

In Wales 85.7% of adults are estimated to have had a first jab, some way ahead of England (75.0%), Scotland (74.6%) and Northern Ireland (73.9%).

The government has said it intends to offer a first dose of a vaccine to all adults by the end of July, and both doses to everyone aged 50 and over by June 21.

The latest vaccine figures come as no new destinations will be added to England's green travel list in the government’s latest update and Portugal will be downgraded to the amber list, ITV News understands.

