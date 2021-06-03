The Government said a further 5,274 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the highest single-day figure since March 26. A further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 127,812. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest rise comes just two days after the UK reported no Covid deaths for the first time since March 2020.

And comes on the same day that Portugal was moved from England's travel green list to amber, meaning thousands of holidaymakers will now need to self-isolate for 10 days when they return home.

