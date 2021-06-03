Giant sinkhole appears in Mexico and threatens to swallow nearby house

A sinkhole with a diameter of more than 70 metres has appeared in Mexico and continues to grow.

The giant sinkhole, in the town of Juan C. Bonilla in Puebla state, started as a five-metre hole. As it grows, it threatens to swallow a nearby house.

State and federal authorities are trying to find out what caused the hole to develop and what needs to be done to protect residents.