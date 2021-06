ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal joined those welcoming Jack Groves back home

A 23-year-old from Hertfordshire has become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world by motorbike.

Back in 2019, Jack Groves bought a second-hand motorcycle and disappeared on his venture. On Thursday, almost two years after he set off, he arrived back in the UK. ITV News joined the homecoming celebrations.