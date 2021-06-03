Portugal has been moved to England's travel amber list, just weeks after Brits were told they could travel to the country without self-isolating.

The latest change in travel advice means people returning to the UK from Portugal will need to quarantine at home for 10 days.

The news will come as a huge blow to the thousands of holidaymakers who flocked to Portugal when it was added to the green list on May 7 - the only viable major tourist destination on the list.

But what does the news mean for sun-seekers already in Portugal and what about people who have booked a holiday?

What should I do if I've booked a holiday to Portugal?

If you have an upcoming holiday to Portugal booked, the first port of call should be contacting your travel agent, tour operator or airline, Jennifer Morris, news editor at TTG, told ITV News.

Many travel companies have been offering more flexible booking policies recently due to the changing travel rules, for example allowing you to change your holiday up to 28 days before departure, so it’s definitely worth enquiring about your options.

What if I'm already in Portugal - what do I need to do?

Contact your holiday provider and travel insurance provider to ask about your options. If it’s anything like the travel corridor changes last year, you may be able to continue with the rest of your holiday.

"This kind of situation demonstrates the importance of booking with a travel agent, so you have that singular point of contact when lots of other people are in the same boat as you," Jennifer explains.

If I cancel my holiday to Portugal, am I entitled to a refund?

There is no law prohibiting people from travelling to an amber list country for a holiday, although the government is urging people not to do so, this changes your rights when it comes to refunds.

Legally a holiday can still go ahead if a destination moves from the green to amber list, therefore there's no right to a refund if the holiday can still happen and is not cancelled by the provider, Jennifer says.

If you’ve booked a flight only and the flight is not cancelled, it’s unlikely you’ll get your money back simply because the destination’s traffic light status has changed.

If you’ve booked a package, you should be protected under the Package Travel Regulations, but only if the Foreign Office is actually advising against travel, which is separate to the Department for Transport’s traffic light system.

However, you may not be protected under the Package Travel Regulations simply because the traffic light status of the destination has changed

The best way to find out your rights is to contact your holiday provider, as they may be offering more flexible terms.

Some firms, including Exodus, Kuoni and easyJet Holidays, have been praised by consumer group Which? for their flexible policies.

Check the wording of your travel insurance policy to see what you're covered for.

People returning to the UK from Portugal will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

What are the travel rules for countries on amber list?

People returning from Portugal and other amber list destinations must self-isolate at home for 10 days. They must take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

If you pay for a private Covid test through the Test to Release scheme, taken at least five days after arrival, you can end your quarantine early.

For travellers returning from green list countries, you do not need to quarantine, and for red list countries you must enter a quarantine hotel for 10 days and take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Do the rules cover people in England or the whole of the UK?

The change in guidance for Portugal only applies to people living in England, but the rules have largely been mirrored by Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales - so expect similar announcements from the devolved administrations.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

Which countries are on the green list?

Now that Portugal has been removed from the green list, there are now just 11 countries remaining on the green list and most of the destinations are not viable tourist routes, as the majority are closed to international tourists, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

New Zealand

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Will the changes be enforced immediately?

It's unclear at the moment when Portugal will move from the green to amber list, but travellers may be given a few days to return home to avoid the quarantine requirements before they come into force.

Can I visit an amber country as long as I quarantine at home when I get back?

Although there is no law prohibiting people from travelling to an amber list country for a holiday, the government is urging people not to do so.

Can I book a trip to amber locations?

Some companies are selling and operating trips to amber countries, but UK travellers are urged not to book a trip to Portugal now it has been moved to the amber list.

Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and advice at itv.com/holidaynews.