The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at Windsor Castle later this month, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch is set to meet with the pair on Sunday, June 13, as they travel to the UK for the G7 summit.

It's the first time the Queen will meet Biden in person since he was elected to office in November last year, in a result repeatedly falsely contested by then-President Trump.

The monarch sent a private message to Biden following his inauguration in January.

The G7 meeting marks the first international trip for Biden since being elected.

The event, held between 11 and 13 June, will see Prime Minister Boris Johnson host leaders of G7 nations, the EU and guest countries.

During the Queen’s 69-year reign, there have been 14 American presidents – from Harry S Truman to Biden.

She met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019 in the last days of Theresa May’s premiership.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time".