Correspondent Richard Pallot hears from businesses and couples left in the dark over upcoming nuptials

A bride has told ITV News she had to postpone her wedding five times as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Natalie Chattell and her now-husband Sam planned to get hitched in June last year. After coronavirus struck, they rearranged their wedding on several occasions, eventually getting married with just a dozen guests.

81% of couples aren't confident restrictions will lift

Natalie and Sam hope to celebrate with their loved ones on July 1, but they are among 81% of couples surveyed by ITV News who aren't confident wedding restrictions will be lifted come June 21.

The exclusive survey also found that nearly 90% of people wanting to get married don't feel government guidance has been clear enough. Meanwhile, most have no idea what their big days will look like after June 21.