The government's decision to remove Portugal from England's green list is an "absolute devastating blow" for the travel industry, bosses have said.

The popular holiday destination - which reopened for British tourists just weeks ago - was moved to the amber list and no new destinations were added to the travel green list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday.

This means anyone travelling back from Portugal, including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, from 4am on Tuesday, June 8, will have to quarantine for 10 days and pay for two PCR tests.

Holidaymakers in Portugal now face a scramble to secure flights back to England as Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick advised Brits not to go on holiday to Portugal, even if they have flights booked.

The government's decision came despite anticipation that more European destinations would be added to the green list.

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said the travel industry is facing "another lost summer".

He said: “If the government is serious about protecting UK jobs and supporting businesses across the country, rapid action is needed to reopen flights to key trading partners, remove testing for vaccinated passengers from ‘green’ countries, and slash the cost and complexity of testing, as other G7 countries are doing.”

What are the rules for people returning from each category?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of London-based travel agency Advantage Travel Partnership, said the latest news is an “absolute devastating blow”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Clearly, yesterday was an absolute blow, an absolute devastating blow for consumers and the industry of a really seismic scale now.”

Asked if she feels the government has let the industry down, she said: “Absolutely. I mean, the government has completely moved the goal-posts from us overnight with no notice at all.”

Ms Lo Bue-Said said there was a lack of communication to enable the industry to put the right systems in place, saying the move damages confidence.

“It now throws confidence completely out of the window, because if we can see something like Portugal that was on a green list move to amber within, sort of, you know, 90, 100 hours notice or whatever it is, what’s going to happen if I make further plans?

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said the travel industry is facing 'another lost summer' Credit: PA

“It puts the industry in a really difficult position and consumers in a difficult position in order to be able to plan effectively,” she said.

Mr Shapps blamed the decision to tighten travel rules on “a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant”, also known as the Delta variant, on increasing Covid-19 case rates in the country.

The Delta variant is now the dominant Covid strain in the UK.

Portugal said it could not question the "logic" behind the decision.

The cabinet of Portugal’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs tweeted soon after the travel rule changes were announced: “We take note of the British decision to remove Portugal from the travel ‘green list’, the logic of which we cannot understand.

“Portugal continues to carry out its prudent and gradual deconfinement plan, with clear rules for the safety of those who live here and those who visit us.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said there were two reasons why Portugal was removed from the green list.

He told Sky News: “Firstly, the amount of positivity has increased significantly, it’s doubled in the last three weeks to a level that’s much higher than we have here in the UK.

People returning to the UK from Portugal will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

“Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, although both countries have prevalence of the Indian variant or Delta variant as it’s called, we’re also seeing in Portugal now growing evidence of a further mutation being called the Nepal variant.

“We don’t yet know how much of a problem that is, how transmissibility is, whether it might be too difficult even for our vaccines. But it’s important that we take a cautious approach, and so we take action now whilst we do research and learn more about that variant.”

He added that although he understood the situation was “frustrating”, holidaymakers had been warned the traffic light system would be reviewed.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday that people who have booked a holiday to Portugal after Tuesday should not go.

Should people who have booked holidays to Portugal from Tuesday go ahead with their plans? Robert Jenrick says no

He added that anyone planning to book a holiday to green list countries should understand that these holidays are "in some doubt" because the travel restrictions are reviewed every three weeks.

He advised holidaymakers to book through an operator that gives them flexibility to refund or reschedule at short notice.

People should understand that holidays, even to green list countries, are 'in some doubt' - Jenrick

Speaking on Thursday, Transport Secretary Mr Shapps said: “I want to be straight with people, it’s actually a difficult decision to make, but in the end we’ve seen two things really which caused concern.

“One is the positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal and the other is there’s a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don’t know the potential for that to be vaccine-defeating mutation and simply don’t want to take the risk as we come up to June 21 and the review of the fourth stage of the unlock.”

Portugal is a popular holiday destination Credit: PA Images

A total of 12,431 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the UK up to June 2, according to Public Health England (PHE). This is a 79% increase from the previous week’s total of 6,959.

A further 5,274 new cases were reported in the UK on Thursday, the highest daily figure since March.

A recent study also suggests people who received the Pfizer vaccine have lower antibody levels that target the Delta variant than those that targeted previously circulating variants in the UK.

Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and advice at itv.com/holidaynews.