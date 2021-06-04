The Covid-19 infection rate in England has almost doubled in a week and is at its highest level since the week ending April 16, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

Around one in 640 people in private households in the country had the virus in the week to May 29 - nearly doubling from one in 1,120 in the previous week.

Figures for Wales showed early signs of an increase while trends in Northern Ireland and Scotland are uncertain, the ONS said.

The latest figures also suggest the increase in cases in England is linked to the Delta variant, first identified in India, the rise of which has prompted concerns over the planned June 21 easing of restrictions.

In Wales around one in 1,050 people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to May 29, the ONS said.

This is up from one in 3,850 in the previous week and the highest estimate since the week to April 16.

In Northern Ireland that measure was one in 800, broadly unchanged from one in 820 in the previous week.

For Scotland the figure was one in 680 people, broadly unchanged from one in 630.

Coronavirus: What you need to know - listen to the ITV News podcast

Where in England have infection rates risen?

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in north-west England, the East Midlands and south-west England.

There are also signs of a possible increase in the West Midlands and London while the trend is uncertain for other regions, the ONS said.

North-west England had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to May 29: around one in 280.

South-east England had the lowest estimate: around one in 1,490.

In many regions positivity rates remains very low.

It means trends are difficult to identify since they are affected by small changes in the number of people testing positive from week to week.