Police are searching for a young girl seen out walking by herself around midnight in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police say they were called around 11.55pm on Thursday evening after the girl was seen on Tuxford Road, near Newark Road.

The girl has been described as around five years old, white, with shoulder length blonde/brown hair to her shoulder and wearing a Disney-style-onesie.

Officers have used the force drone in the skies as well as having sniffer dogs in the area to help with the search.

Inspector Hayley Crawford of Nottinghamshire Police said: "Reports of this nature is something the force take hugely seriously and we have a lot of resources in Ollerton to help with the search since the call.

"It was reported by a member of the public who rang the force that the girl wasn't distressed in anyway, however it's important we know that she is safe. Sadly we don't have too much information or a picture of the girl at this stage.

"Also, if your child is of this age, from the area and wears a Disney-Onesie please call the force immediately.

"If anyone recognises the description given, has seen a young child walking alone tonight or has any information which can help with our enquiries then please call 101 quoting incident 1032 of 3 June 2021."