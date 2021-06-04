Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, producer Lizzie takes over to interview royal photographer Arthur Edwards.Arthur Edwards has photographed the royal family since the 1970s, from Princess Diana's wedding to spending three hours inside a fake pillar at Prince Philip's funeral.He discusses his most memorable moments so far, what he thinks of Kate's camera skills and why he misses Prince Harry.We also look at the latest exhibition for Princess Diana's era-defining wedding dress.

