UK records 6,238 new Covid cases - the highest single-day figure since March 25

The UK has recorded the highest single-day figure for more than two months, after another 6,238 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The number of coronavirus cases reported today is the highest since March 25, when 6,397 were recorded.

The figures also state 11 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, according to the Department for Health.

Friday's figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,823.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,506,018 coronavirus infections in the UK.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

The latest stats come as the Covid-19 infection rate in England has almost doubled in a week and is at its highest level since the week ending April 16, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

It comes as the R number for England crept up too, with the figure now at between 1.0 and 1.2 (an increase of 0.1 from last week).

It means, on average, every 10 people infected will pass Covid-19 on to between 10 and 12 other people.

The country's growth rate remained at 0% to 3% - meaning the number of new infections could be increasing by up to 3% every day.

Surge testing begins in Bedford to control the spread of coronavirus Credit: PA Images

England

In England, there have been 5,102 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 3,931,158.

Meanwhile, authorities reported nine more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England's coronavirus death toll is at 112,424.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 992 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 238,893 since the start of the pandemic.

There were two further deaths reported which means the death toll is at 7,676 in this country.

A man is tested at a drive through testing facility for COVID-19 at Edinburgh Airport as Scotland. Credit: PA

Wales

In Wales, there were 71 more infections reported. The nation has had a total of 212,999 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

In terms of Covid deaths, there were no more were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 5,569.

Northern Ireland

There were 73 more coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, which has an infection total of 122,968.

Meanwhile, there were no further deaths reported by authorities. The nation has a Covid death toll of 2,154.