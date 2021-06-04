Where can you go on holiday this year? New data reveals UK hotspots already 90% booked
The government’s Covid-19 travel rules update has impacted holiday businesses and their customers in the UK.
Along with a scramble as some tourists try to get home from Portugal, there’s a rush to book holidays in the UK.
ITV News has new data showing the growing prospect of fully booked Britain.
With no major overseas destination available without quarantine - the rush on domestic holidays has moved up a gear after the travel announcement about Portugal.
New figures given to ITV News from Hotel booking platform Hoo show hotels for a family of four in Padstow, Cornwall are already 99% fully booked for August.
In Brighton, it's 82% full - in the Peak District, it's 88% booked.
The average nightly rate across 12 UK hotspots is now £361.
Tourists bosses have said the UK rush is partly due to an unusual new bookings technique known as "spread booking".
This is where customers hedge their bets by double booking a trip overseas and a domestic holiday.
Holidays 2021 Q&A: ITV News answers your travel questions as Portugal is taken off the green list
Portugal moves to amber list: What does this mean if I've booked a holiday or if I have travelled there?
As things become clearer they then decide which one to cancel.
Many people are now deciding to give up on foreign holidays this year.
It’s all adding pressure to limited supplies of holiday accommodation in UK hotspots.
As domestic destinations benefit, those in overseas tourism fear for the future.
They hoped it would get brighter - instead it simply got more amber.
Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and advice at itv.com/holidaynews.