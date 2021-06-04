The government’s Covid-19 travel rules update has impacted holiday businesses and their customers in the UK.

Along with a scramble as some tourists try to get home from Portugal, there’s a rush to book holidays in the UK.

ITV News has new data showing the growing prospect of fully booked Britain.

With no major overseas destination available without quarantine - the rush on domestic holidays has moved up a gear after the travel announcement about Portugal.

Hotels for a family of four in the Cornish fishing village of Padstow are already 99% booked. Credit: PA

New figures given to ITV News from Hotel booking platform Hoo show hotels for a family of four in Padstow, Cornwall are already 99% fully booked for August.

99% booked Hotels for a family of four in Padstow, Cornwall are almost fully booked for August.

£361 Is the average nightly rate for August across 12 UK hotspots.

In Brighton, it's 82% full - in the Peak District, it's 88% booked.

The average nightly rate across 12 UK hotspots is now £361.

Tourists bosses have said the UK rush is partly due to an unusual new bookings technique known as "spread booking".

This is where customers hedge their bets by double booking a trip overseas and a domestic holiday.

As things become clearer they then decide which one to cancel.

Many people are now deciding to give up on foreign holidays this year.

It’s all adding pressure to limited supplies of holiday accommodation in UK hotspots.

As domestic destinations benefit, those in overseas tourism fear for the future.

They hoped it would get brighter - instead it simply got more amber.

Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and advice at itv.com/holidaynews.