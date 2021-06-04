Will Britain's pubs survive if Covid restrictions aren't lifted on June 21?

ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot reports on the pubs facing an uncertain future

The very existence of the English pub is in danger from Covid regulations, a survey carried out exclusively for ITV News suggests.

Owners and landlords say they desperately need measures like social distancing to be eased, in order to ensure the survival of pubs.

Despite 95% of pubs reopening, some claim they cannot sustain their business.

The current roadmap out of lockdown should see all restrictions lift on June 21, meaning there would be no limit on how many people can meet inside and outside of a pub, however the government have said it's too early to say what will happen later this month.

"We're losing money at every single occasion," David Brady, landlord at The Alma in Colchester said. He told ITV News that restrictions mean he has had to hire extra staff members.

20% drop in trade in the first week of pubs reopening indoors compared to same time pre-Covid

Currently, pubs are required to ensure one-metre plus social distancing is in place, operate by table service only and ensure that face masks are worn except when sat at a table inside or when outdoors. Group sizes are also limited indoors to just six people.

"We are down on average on turnover £25% and we still have to pay four times the amount of staff on top. It just doesn't work," Mr Brady said.

In the first week since we were allowed to drink inside, takings are down by 20% compared to the same period before the pandemic. If this drop in trade continues, the average pub's revenue would be down by £94,000 a year.

ITV News asked pub-goers whether they spend more or less in pubs than they did pre-Covid

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said that over 2,000 pubs within their membership had gone under.

"We do not want to be in the same position in 2021," she said.

"Far beyond what we contribute economically, it is also what we provide from a social perspective that stands at risk."