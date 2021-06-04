Yarn-bombing: The knitting craze covering the country in wool

ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal has met the knitters making the streets a little more colourful

Baking, bread making, boxsets - all high up on the list of lockdown activities we flocked to, and so too was yarn-bombing .

During Covid an army of knitters has assembled, some seasoned needle wielders and others new to it all.

They've been taking their knitwear around the country, creating decorative cosies for post-boxes, bollards, and whatever else comes in their way.

Not only has it brought joy to passersby, but the yarn-bomb bonanza has been a wonderful way to stay motivated for the knitters themselves too.