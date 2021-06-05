The UK’s coronavirus vaccine rollout is reaching younger people in England, despite eligibility criteria stating only those aged 30 and over are currently being invited to book their first dose.

Who is being offered the vaccine right now?

In England, those aged 30 and over are currently being offered the vaccine. Booking online is available or by calling 119.

In Scotland, people aged 30 and over are being offered the vaccine. NHS Scotland will contact to arrange the vaccination appointment.

In Wales, vaccines are being offered to those 18 and over. Appointments can be made online.

In Northern Ireland, vaccines are also being offered to those 18 and over. They can call 0300 200 7813 or book online.

When are all adults due to be offered the vaccine?

The Government has said it intends to offer a first dose of a vaccine to all adults by the end of July, and both doses to everyone aged 50 and over by June 21.

So, why might healthy younger people in England have already received their first dose?

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) has said that in some areas, GPs have vaccinated all those eligible and so are moving to the next cohort.

Dr Steve Mowle, spokesman and a GP in south London, said: “At some sites, it is likely GPs have finished vaccinating all eligible patients including those aged 30 and over and are now moving onto the next age cohort.

“This only shows how successful the Covid vaccination programme has been so far, and the incredible and pivotal work of GPs and teams in delivering the programme so efficiently.”

Other reasoning could be that surplus vaccine supply may occur and that the overriding principle is to avoid wastage.

How is the rollout doing for the second dose of the jab?

The rollout of second doses has been accelerated, following concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.England is slightly ahead of the other three nations in giving out second doses, with 50.7% of adults having had two jabs.

In Scotland, 48.2% have had their second jab.

Northern Ireland is on 47.1%.

In Wales, it's 45.9%.

How are healthy people in their 20s booking their jabs?

In cases where GPs have vaccinated all over 30s and are moving to the next cohort, people who are now eligible will be contacted by the site.

Elsewhere, other vaccine centres are holding drop-in centres where anyone aged over 25 – and in some cases 18 – can turn up on the day to be vaccinated without an appointment.

On Monday, Twickenham Stadium in London was transformed into a walk-in vaccine centre.

Organisers opened up first doses to anyone over 18-years-old later in the day, stressing they did not want jabs to go to waste.

Thousands of people arrived at the stadium, with scenes of queues outside as people came from all over London for a jab.

What jabs are being offered to younger people?

Official advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says that under 40s should be offered alternatives to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK’s advisory body made the precautionary change because of evidence the vaccine may be linked to very rare blood clots, meaning the Moderna and Pfizer jabs are being favoured for this age group.

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

Phase two (to be offered first dose by mid-July)10 - All those aged 40-49 years11 - All those aged 30-39 years12 - All those aged 18-29 years