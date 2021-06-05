Covid: UK records further 5,765 cases and 13 more deaths

The UK recorded a further 5,765 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and 13 more deaths.

It brings the infection total to 4,511,669 in the UK and the death toll now stands at 127,836.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes a day after the UK recorded its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since March 25, after another 6,238 people tested positive.

The government is reportedly considering a further delay in the June 21 unlocking, as the UK experiences a surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant first identified in India.

England

In England, a further 4,810 cases were recorded, bringing the infection total to 3,935,854 and 12 more deaths, so the death toll now stands at 112,436.

Scotland

While Scotland reported a surge of 860 case, which means the total number of cases is now 239,753. The country recorded one further death so the death toll is now at 7,677.

Wales

Wales recorded a further 71 cases bringing the total to 212,999 and no further deaths, so the total number of deaths since the pandemic began is 5,569.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a further 95 cases were reported, bringing the infection total to 123,063, but no further deaths so the death toll is now at 2,154.