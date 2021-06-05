UK ticket-holder scoops £111m EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky UK ticket-holder has scooped the Euromillions jackpot prize of £111 million.

The lucky player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers, in Friday’s draw.

Players are being urged to check their tickets in order to claim the prize of £111,540,000.00.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40, 46 and the winning Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 04.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news, one UK winner has scooped the incredible £111 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s special Super Jackpot draw.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky jackpot winner.”

It is the fourth UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after two jackpots were won in April and another in the draw on New Year’s Day.

Who are the UK’s biggest Euromillions winners?

Britain’s biggest ever lottery winner received a jackpot of £170m in October 2019, but decided to remain anonymous.

The second largest prize amount went to Colin and Chris Weir in 2011.

The Scottish couple received £161m, they spent some of their winnings on a £3.5m mansion and cars.

Colin and Chris Weir won £161m in 2011. Credit: PA

The couple split in 2019 and later that year Colin died after a short illness.

In 2012, Suffolk-based couple Adrian and Gillian Bayford won £148m.

With some of the winnings, the couple bought themselves a manor house for £6.5 million.

Gillian and Adrian Bayford won £148m in 2021. Credit: PA

However, their marriage did not last and they divorced 15 months after their win.

Frances and Patrick Connelly were lucky enough to win just under £115m in the New Year’s Day jackpot in 2019.

The couple, from Northern Ireland, celebrated by enjoying a cup of tea, after first believing their win was a scam.

Frances and and Patrick Connolly, from Moira in Northern Ireland, scooped a £115m EuroMillions jackpot in 2019. Credit: PA

The first thing the generous couple did was write a list of 50 people they would share their winnings with.

The record for the highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was set in February of this year, where a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, the equivalent of almost £180 million.