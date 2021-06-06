A panicked mum has revealed the shocking moment her leaky council flat ceiling caved in for the second time, over the area where her 7-year-old son usually watches television.

In a shocking video recorded by the mum and posted online by a relative, water can be seen dripping from the ceiling before a large section totally collapses.

"The ceiling is about to collapse... this is crazy, this is absolutely crazy. No, no, no, no," the young woman says at the start of the video as she demonstrates how bad the leak has become.

The weight of the water then becomes too much and the ceiling bursts, with a deluge flowing into the flat, soaking her sofa and the area where her son often plays.

The young boy wasn't in the spot at the time and was unharmed.

Watch the shocking video here:

Actress, director and fitness entrepreneur Kelechi Okafor, who tweeted the video, wrote: "This is the flat my nephew lives in with his mum.

"The ceiling just fell through. My nephew usually sits right in that spot to watch cartoons."

She adds: "The distress in her voice is heartbreaking!"

She added: "So this is how my seven year old nephew could’ve potentially been harmed??! DISGUSTING AND NEGLIGENT."

The young woman told ITV News this was the third time a serious leak had come from the same place in the ceiling, and the second time it has collapsed.

The first time it collapsed was in 2018 and the first leak started in 2017, with it initially being re-plastered over.

Southwark Council, which owns the flat, said it was first made aware of the leak on Sunday morning and it has now been "made safe".

Councillor Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member for council homes and homelessness at Southwark Council, said: “Earlier today we were made aware of an incident at one our properties where the shower in the flat above had overflowed onto the floor, causing water to collect and resulting in significant damage to the ceiling of the flat below.

"This has been made safe by our emergency repairs team, including the light fitting, and we will be carrying out permanent repairs to the ceiling tomorrow.

“We are very sympathetic to the distress the incident has caused for our residents and we will do everything we can to ensure their home is back to normal as quickly as possible.”