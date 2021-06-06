Travelodge is to create 150 jobs as it opens seven new hotels on Monday, in an investment of £70 million.

They are part of 17 hotels the group announced earlier this year that it expects to open in 2021.

Locations include Boston, Bristol, Poole, St Albans and Witney, boosting the number of Travelodge hotels to 592 across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

578 The number of Travelodge hotels in the UK

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “We are delighted to mark the start of the summer holiday season by extending our UK hotel network by officially opening seven new hotels in one day.

“These seven new properties not only extend our UK network to 578 hotels but also offer even more great value choice to business and leisure customers whilst playing a pivotal role in supporting local economies.

“With more Britons holidaying on British shores this year, we are well placed to support the nation with their staycation break.”

