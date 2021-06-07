A further 5,683 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

The figures also state one person has died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Department for Health.

Monday's figures brings the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,841.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,522,476 coronavirus infections in the UK.

Monday's figures come as adults in England aged 25-29 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday, the health secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock told MPs the vaccine remained the best way out of the pandemic, as doubts mount over the June 21 aim for the end of all restrictions in England.

Under-30s are the final cohort on the vaccine priority list.

Here's what the Covid situation looks like across the four nations:

England

In England, there have been 4,913 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 3,944,955.

Meanwhile, local authorities reported no new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England's coronavirus death toll is at 112,440.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 641 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 241,169 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported in Scotland, meaning the death toll remains at 7,667.

Wales

In Wales, there were 75 more infections reported. The nation has had a total of 213,166 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

In terms of Covid deaths, one death has been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,570.

Northern Ireland

There were 54 more coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, which has an infection total of 123,186.

Meanwhile, there were no further deaths reported by authorities. The nation has a Covid death toll of 2,154.